Schroeder, Marvalene Rose "Sam"

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SUN PRAIRIE - Marvalene Rose "Sam" Schroeder, age 87, passed away on June 12, 2020, in Sun Prairie. She was born on June 2, 1933 in Hillsboro, Wis. to Adolph and Ella (Sebranek) Wopat.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Marvalene met her future husband Virgil Schroeder in 1951 during a dance at Turner Hall in Madison, they then married on October 10, 1953 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Kendall, Wis. and have been married for 66 years. She worked at American Family for 27 years retiring in 1995. In retirement Marvalene and Virgil enjoyed playing cards, traveling and polka dancing.

Marvalene is survived by her husband Virgil; children Michael (Roxanne) of Gothenburg, Neb., Linda (Pat) Finnegan of Shenandoah Junction, W.Va., Dennis of Sun Prairie, Kathleen (Martin) Skotzke of Oregon, Theresa Schroeder of Madison, and James (Sandra) of Sun Prairie; 9 grandchildren Casey, Elizabeth, Preston, Kimberly, Patrick, Ryan, Joseph, Chris and Leah; 6 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; 3 brothers Donald, Robert and Bernard.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 229 Columbus St. Sun Prairie with Father Lawrence Oparaji presiding. Burial will be at Sun Prairie Memory Garden in Sun Prairie. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home, 302 Columbus Street in Sun Prairie. Marvalene's family would like to give a special thanks to staff at Brookdale Senior Living in Sun Prairie for their loving care. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Sacred Hearts School Endowment Fund.

Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation Sun Prairie 608-837-5400 www.newcomerfh.com