Weather Alert

...SNOW CONTINUES ACROSS THE AREA... .LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW WILL PERSIST THROUGH MUCH OF THE AFTERNOON. OCCASIONAL BURSTS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW WILL BE POSSIBLE, WHICH WILL BRIEFLY REDUCE VISIBILITIES TO LESS THAN A HALF MILE AT TIMES. SNOW WILL BECOME MORE FOCUSED ACROSS THE LAKESHORE COUNTIES BY LATE THIS EVENING, AS ONE OR MORE BANDS OF LAKE EFFECT SNOW TAKE SHAPE. THESE BANDS SHOULD EVENTUALLY FORM INTO A SINGLE BAND, WHICH WILL TRANSITION SOUTH ALONG THE LAKESHORE AS WINDS BECOME MORE NORTHERLY OVERNIGHT. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES. STORM TOTAL SNOW OF 3 TO 6 INCHES EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN. * WHEN...UNTIL 3 AM CST MONDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&