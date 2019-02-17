MADISON - Lillian M. Schroeder, age 86, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Heritage Senior Living in Monona. She was born in Waunakee, Wis. on Sept. 28, 1932, the daughter of Louis and Elizabeth (Maly) Theis. Lillian was a loving and dedicated mother to her children and grandchildren. She was a devout Catholic her entire life, and was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church in Madison.
Lillian is survived by her daughter, Lori Connor; her two sons, Kevin and Scott Schroeder; grandchildren, Jacob and Olivia; sisters, Betty Holmes and Elaine (Charlie) Gehin; two brothers, Eugene (Louise) and Roger Theis; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ivan Schroeder; her parents; her step-mother, Alice Theis; brother, Leroy Theis; and brother-in-law, Bill Holmes.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at ST. PETER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5001 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, with the Rev. Robert Evenson presiding. A visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Entombment will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park in Monona.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Lillian's honor to the Wisconsin Breast Cancer Coalition, P.O. Box 170031, Milwaukee, WI 53217. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.