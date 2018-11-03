DODGEVILLE - Julie A. Schroeder, age 61, of Dodgeville passed away on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, at her home surrounded by her family. She is survived by her two children, Shirley (Jackson) Hatch of Minneapolis, and Jon (Kelly) Schroeder of Janesville. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Macie, Miles, Simon, Frank, Hailey, Isabel, and Jacob. Julie is also survived by her siblings, Steve (Kathy), Alan (Vicki), Jan (Bill), Jean (Lee) and Chris. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Services will be on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, at GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME, Dodgeville, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.