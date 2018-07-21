SAUK CITY—Judy M. Schroeder, age 70, passed away on July 16, 2018. at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. She was born Oct. 31, 1947, to Russell and Leonilla (Mack) Kehl. Judy was united in marriage to Hilman Schroeder, Oct. 22, 1966, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Sauk City.
She is survived by her husband, Hilman; two sons, Dan (Mary) and Glen; a brother, Robert (Bonnie) Kehl; and five grandchildren. Judy was preceded in death by her parents; and a son, Lee.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, July 23, 2018, at Hooverson Funeral Home, Sauk City. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. A life celebration and luncheon will be held at Pape’s Fair Valley Inn, E9708 State Road 60, Sauk City, following the service.