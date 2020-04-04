Schroeder, Hazel Alva (Van Natta)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLUE RIVER / BOSCOBEL - Hazel Alva (Van Natta) Schroeder, 101, of Blue River, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2020.

She was born on May 6, 1918 in Mt. Zion, the daughter of Harvey and Emma (Chilson) Van Natta. During her early years, she attended the Mt. Zion Methodist Church and the Rock Elm school.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

In June 1936, Hazel married Freddie C. Zimpel of Boscobel, where they resided.

Hazel married Carl E. Schroeder June 3, 1958 at The Little Brown Church in the Vale, in Nashua, Iowa. They farmed for… 54 years on the Schroeder family farm in Byrds Creek Valley, Blue River. She loved living and raising her family on the farm; cooking, baking, gardening, canning meats, vegetables and fruits. Since she was a child, she loved to sing and read. She was a beautiful singer. She was still able to sing and read at age 101.

Hazel was a member of the Five Points Lutheran Church, the Mary Circle, and enjoyed helping with the yearly Lutefisk supper. She also was a member of the Byrds Creek Ladies Aid.