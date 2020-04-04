Schroeder, Hazel Alva (Van Natta)

BLUE RIVER / BOSCOBEL - Hazel Alva (Van Natta) Schroeder, 101, of Blue River, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2020.
She was born on May 6, 1918 in Mt. Zion, the daughter of Harvey and Emma (Chilson) Van Natta. During her early years, she attended the Mt. Zion Methodist Church and the Rock Elm school.
In June 1936, Hazel married Freddie C. Zimpel of Boscobel, where they resided.
Hazel married Carl E. Schroeder June 3, 1958 at The Little Brown Church in the Vale, in Nashua, Iowa. They farmed for… 54 years on the Schroeder family farm in Byrds Creek Valley, Blue River. She loved living and raising her family on the farm; cooking, baking, gardening, canning meats, vegetables and fruits. Since she was a child, she loved to sing and read. She was a beautiful singer. She was still able to sing and read at age 101.
Hazel was a member of the Five Points Lutheran Church, the Mary Circle, and enjoyed helping with the yearly Lutefisk supper. She also was a member of the Byrds Creek Ladies Aid.
Hazel is survived by her four children, Nancy (Zimpel) Williams of Lady Lake, Fla., Vicki Zimpel of McFarland, Fred “Fritz” (MaryJo) Zimpel of Summerfield, Fla., Kay (Schroeder) Hanson of Blue River; five grandchildren, Coran L. (MaryNell) Williams III of Seymour, Tenn., Kirk (Stacy) Zimpel of Cato, Garett (Joelle) Zimpel of Brillion, Alan Hanson of Blue River, Sandra Hanson (Keith Corey, fiance) of Richland Center; six great-grandchildren, Caitlyn (Jesse) Williams-Hanson, Caila (Dustin) Millington, Connor and Carson Zimpel, Amelia and Rachel Zimpel; three great-great-grandchildren, Reid, Skye, River; nieces and nephews.
Hazel was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Carl; three brothers; seven sisters; nieces; and nephews.
Burial will be in the Five Points Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
The family suggests all memorials be made to the Five Points Lutheran Church, 25925 Fivepoints Dr., Blue River, Wis. 53518. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.
