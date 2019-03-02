MADISON - Diane Schroeder, passed peacefully just days before her 62nd birthday, on Feb. 19, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. She touched many lives and was surrounded by family, friends, and was visited often by her loved ones. After years enduring kidney cancer she is finally at rest.
She is the daughter of the late Louis Hernandez and Carolina Hernandez, she was born March 3, 1957, in Blue Island, Ill. Diane, a devoted mother to her oldest daughter, Lindsay Schroeder (Troy Hoffmann, Katie Kaczmarek) and her youngest daughter, Kelsey Abad (Hythem Abad) and committed partner, Peter Bischof, will all miss her dearly. She is survived by her siblings, Brian Hernandez, Paul Hernandez, and Nancy Greenwalt.
A Remembrance Service will be held on March 10, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at LEMONT COMMUNITY CENTER, 16300 Alba St., Lemont, Ill.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Diane's Remembrance fund, paypal.me/donationsfordiane; or to Agrace HospiceCare which took remarkable care of her during her treatment and care, www.agrace.org. For online condolences please visit www.compassioncremation.com.