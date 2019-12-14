Schroeder, Carlos R.

MINERAL POINT - Carlos Ralph Schroeder, age 91, of Mineral Point, went home to be with The Lord on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, after complications from an automobile accident. Carlos was born on Feb. 22, 1928, in Potosi to Edward and Fern (Peterson) Schroeder. On June 18, 1946, he married Jeann I. Olson. They were blessed with nine children, Carol (Scott) Wichmann of Oregon, Terry Schroeder of Platteville; Lloyd (Beverly) of Linden, Dale (Linda) of Belleville, David (Denise) of Chandler, Ariz., Carla (Fred) Nadzieja of Gold Canyon, Ariz., Chris (Jack) Dowling of Dodgeville, Charmaine (Mike) Lohrenz of Oneida and Cammy Schroeder of Dodgevlle. Carlos is also survived by a brother, Wayne Schroeder of Tallahassee, Fla.; a sister-in-law, Joyce (Roger) Smith of Davenport, Iowa; 26 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. On Jan. 10, 1995, he married Carol Oellerich which added stepchildren to the family, Mary (Richard) Milz, James (Debbie) Oellerich, Steven (Karen) Oellerich, Scott (Anita) Oellerich and Jay (Betty) Oellerich; along with 11 step-grandchildren; and 18 step-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Fern Schroeder; an infant daughter; his wife, Jeann on March 26, 1994; his sister, June and her husband, Jim Burreson; and a brother-in-law, Claire “Bud” Olson.

