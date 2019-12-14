Schroeder, Carlos R.

MINERAL POINT - Carlos Ralph Schroeder, age 91, of Mineral Point, went home to be with The Lord on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, after complications from an automobile accident. Carlos was born on Feb. 22, 1928, in Potosi to Edward and Fern (Peterson) Schroeder. On June 18, 1946, he married Jeann I. Olson. They were blessed with nine children, Carol (Scott) Wichmann of Oregon, Terry Schroeder of Platteville; Lloyd (Beverly) of Linden, Dale (Linda) of Belleville, David (Denise) of Chandler, Ariz., Carla (Fred) Nadzieja of Gold Canyon, Ariz., Chris (Jack) Dowling of Dodgeville, Charmaine (Mike) Lohrenz of Oneida and Cammy Schroeder of Dodgevlle. Carlos is also survived by a brother, Wayne Schroeder of Tallahassee, Fla.; a sister-in-law, Joyce (Roger) Smith of Davenport, Iowa; 26 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. On Jan. 10, 1995, he married Carol Oellerich which added stepchildren to the family, Mary (Richard) Milz, James (Debbie) Oellerich, Steven (Karen) Oellerich, Scott (Anita) Oellerich and Jay (Betty) Oellerich; along with 11 step-grandchildren; and 18 step-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Fern Schroeder; an infant daughter; his wife, Jeann on March 26, 1994; his sister, June and her husband, Jim Burreson; and a brother-in-law, Claire “Bud” Olson.
Carlos was an award-winning Cheesemaker and left a rich legacy of four generations of Cheesemakers. His love for the business started early and he had his own cheese factory at the age of 16. He was successful and well loved by many. He enjoyed watching Old Westerns and eating at Culvers. His sense of humor will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
“Love You Dad”
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Grace Lutheran Church in Dodgeville. Pastor Mark Williamson will officiate with burial in East Side Cemetery. Friends may call from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home in Dodgeville and at the church on Wednesday after 10 a.m. Memorials to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or the American Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com
