DEFOREST - Ann Marie Schroeder, age 76, passed away on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at her home. She was born on Jan. 31, 1943, in Columbus and was the daughter of William and Susan (Kaiser) Rebholz. She married Kenneth Schroeder on Sept. 21, 1963, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in East Bristol.
Ann farmed with her husband for 50 years in the DeForest area. She was very active at St. Joseph’s Parish where she was baptized, attended school and was married as well as a member of the Christian Mothers.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth; children, Amy (Todd) Hausen of Stoughton, Beth (Steve) Schuster of DeForest, Mark (Kim) Schroeder of DeForest, Matt (Amanda) Schroeder of Portland, Ore., Michael (Hannah Zale) Schroeder of New York, N.Y.; ten grandchildren, Alyssa (Jeff) Woodstock, Ryan and Jakob Hausen, Seth Barden, Ryan Schuster, Skyeler, Trey and Trysten Schroeder, Emmanuelle and Kenny Schroeder; two great-grandchildren, Connor and Emily; two sisters, Sister Teresa Rebholz, Eva (Don) Strohmenger; sisters-in-law, Rose Rebholz, Ann Rebholz, Diane Rebholz and Judy Rebholz; and many nieces and nephews
She was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers, Jack, Arnie, Joe, Roger, Norm, Bill; and sister, Onie Weisensel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in East Bristol with Father Vince Brewer presiding. Burial will be at the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church and from 10 a.m. until the commencement of services on Tuesday. The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church.