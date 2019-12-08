Fort Atkinson - Juanita (Teda) Schreiner, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in the home of her son, Randy Schreiner, surrounded by her loving family.
Juanita was born on July 2, 1929, in Sauk City, WI, to Herman and Cordella Pings.
She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Donald H. Schreiner, on June 27, 1950. Together they raised 5 children, Daniel, Julie, Randy, Todd and Tony. Her family knew her as the epitome of love, devotion and forever caring of all of her children’s, grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s well beings. She was the glue that kept her entire family strong.
For 8 years, Don and Teda operated the Shamrock Bowl in Fort Atkinson, where she managed all of the business operations, including organizing all Tournament and League bowling. In 1979, Teda became employed at the opening of the new Kmart Store in Fort Atkinson, where she quickly advanced to personal manager, retiring 17 years later.
Her favorite thing to do was camping with her entire family, especially sitting around campfires until wee hours of the morning, sharing hours of laughter and most times outlasting many younger members of our family!
In her later years, her closest companion was her sweet, little fur baby, Maizy, who by God’s grace, departed this earth just one day before her.
Juanita is survived by one sister, Rose Tabor, Missoula, Mont.; two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Schreiner, Baraboo, Wis., Maxine Nelson, Olympia, Wash.; 5 children Dan, Granton, Wis., Julie Reineck (Randy), Granton, Wis., Randy, Fort Atkinson, Wis., Todd, Granton, Wis. and Tony (Christy), Johnson Creek, Wis.; 17 grandchildren, Cory (Louise) Schreiner, Dr. Lucas Schreiner, Greg Schreiner, Claire (Chris) Hermsen, Angela (Matthew) Johnson, Rachel (Gary) Thiede, Lori (Steve) Travis, Michelle (Steve) Langford, Nathan (Jennifer) Schreiner, Troy Schreiner, Zachary (Stephanie) Schreiner, Brynn Schreiner, Cody Schreiner, Lindsey Schreiner, Josie Schreiner, Justin Schreiner, Carli Schreiner; 20 great-grandchildren, and many, many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Cordella Pings; her parents-in-law, Herbert and Emma Schreiner; 1 sister, Geri Blau; her in-laws, which included, 10 sisters-in law, 2 brothers-in-law, and all of their spouses, along with several nieces and nephews.
We’d like to extend our sincere appreciation to all hospital staff during her many stays, at multiple locations, and a very special thanks to the loving care provided while in Hospice care.
Visitation will be held at 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., with a Rosary service to follow on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Nitardy Funeral Home, 1008 Madison Ave., Fort Atkinson, Wis. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at noon on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at St. Joseph Parish, 1660 Endl Blvd., Fort Atkinson, Wis. Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. until the time of Mass. Burial will follow Mass at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.