Schraufnagel, Nancy Lee

PORTAGE - Nancy Lee Schraufnagel, 80, passed away on Dec. 16, 2019, at UW Health University Hospital in Madison, Wis.

Nancy was born on March 10, 1939, in Edgar, Wis. She was the daughter of Herbert and Julia Nienow and was one of three children. She was a graduate from Colby High School and attended Juneau County Teachers College. Nancy had many different occupations, but most of her career was spent in real estate and banking. On Aug. 24, 1957, at the Peace Lutheran Church in Edgar, she married the love of her life Allen Schraufnagel of 62 wonderful years. Allen and Nancy were longtime residents of Elroy, Wis. before spending their retirement in Portage.

Nancy had a loving, caring, and warmhearted personality that brought her family and friends great joy. She enjoyed many winters in Lake Havasu City, Ariz. with her husband and the wonderful friends they met there. She was an avid sports fan, bird watcher, and loved to complete crossword puzzles. She embraced the moments spent with family and friends and cherished the times with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Julia (Gerke) Nienow; and her twin brother, Gary Nienow.