Schraufnagel, Donald R.

VERONA - Donald R. Schraufnagel, age 94, passed on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. He was born on March 22, 1925, in Ashland, Wis. He was one of 17 children and grew up in Peeksville, south of Glidden, Wis.
Donald will be welcomed Home by many aunts and uncles, his parents Michael and Mary Schraufnagel, and all 16 of his brothers and sisters; as well as his high school sweetheart and wife of 70+ years, Katherine E Schraufnagel (Hildebrandt); their infant daughter, Lucy; grandson, Justin; and son Mark. He leaves behind 8 of their 10 children and their families:
Daughter, Donna and her family, Jay (Melissa) and their children, Kegan, Emerson.
Daughter, Arie (Mike) and their family, Sara and her son, Brody; Sam (Sarah) and their children, Charlotte, Elliott.
Son, Paul (Allie) and their family, Mason (Racheal) and their son, Finnegan Lee, the late Justin; Meredith (Michael) and their children, Peyton, Jack; Wayman (Kathryn) and their children, Clare, Colleen.
Daughter, the late Lucy.
Son, the late Mark; his family: Katrina (Charlie) and their children, Wyatt, Ava, Leo, IIsa; Luke (Sarah) and their children Audrianna and Elliot; Megan (Justin) and their children: Owen, Eden, Maya.
Son, Barry (Julie) and their family, Tylee (Patrick); Jesse.
Son, Guy (Susan) and their family: Dan (Joann) and their children, Leslie, Claire; Cory; Jimmy (Amanda) and their children: Mason, Chloe, Archer, Brenna; Eric (Lindsey)
Son Mike (Janice) and their family: Donnie (Miree) and their children Camila, Nola; Louie; Grace.
Daughter, Mary (Richard) and their son, Joseph.
Daughter, Julie.
There will be a Visitation on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Cress Funeral Home, 6021 University Ave, Middleton, WI.
On Saturday, March 7.2020, at St Maria Goretti Church, 5313 Flad Ave, there will be a Visitation from 9:30 to 10:00 am. The Funeral Mass will be from 10:00 to 11:00 am. Immediately following will be the Burial Service and Military Honors at Resurrection Cemetery, 2705 Regent St, Madison, WI. Back at St Maria Goretti Church there will be a luncheon that will run until 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to SSM Health At Home Hospice, 2802 Walton Commons Ln, Madison, WI 53718, or Bob Davis Veterans Center, Mountain Home, Arkansas, go to bobdavisvets.com. Click on Go Fund Me logo at top left hand corner, then click on Donation. This is a project that Donald's oldest son, Paul, has been volunteering a lot of time to and Donald was very impressed with this project. The building is nearing completion, but they need funds to furnish the place and to get programs up and running.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Cress Center
6021 University Ave. Madison
(608) 238-8406