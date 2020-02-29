Schraufnagel, Donald R.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Son, Barry (Julie) and their family, Tylee (Patrick); Jesse.

Son, Guy (Susan) and their family: Dan (Joann) and their children, Leslie, Claire; Cory; Jimmy (Amanda) and their children: Mason, Chloe, Archer, Brenna; Eric (Lindsey)

Son Mike (Janice) and their family: Donnie (Miree) and their children Camila, Nola; Louie; Grace.

Daughter, Mary (Richard) and their son, Joseph.

Daughter, Julie.

There will be a Visitation on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Cress Funeral Home, 6021 University Ave, Middleton, WI.

On Saturday, March 7.2020, at St Maria Goretti Church, 5313 Flad Ave, there will be a Visitation from 9:30 to 10:00 am. The Funeral Mass will be from 10:00 to 11:00 am. Immediately following will be the Burial Service and Military Honors at Resurrection Cemetery, 2705 Regent St, Madison, WI. Back at St Maria Goretti Church there will be a luncheon that will run until 2:00 pm.