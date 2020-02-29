Schrank, Dorothy L.

You have free articles remaining.
REEDSBURG - Dorothy L. Schrank, age 95, died peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in her home. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at St. Peter’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Reedsburg. Interment will be in the church cemetery. There will be a visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church would be appreciated.
The HOOF FUNERAL HOME is serving the family.
