Schrank, Dorothy L.

REEDSBURG - Dorothy L. Schrank, age 95, died peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in her home. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at St. Peter’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Reedsburg. Interment will be in the church cemetery. There will be a visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church would be appreciated.