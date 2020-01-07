Schraepfer, Eldon F.

HOLLANDALE/BLANCHARDVILLE - Eldon F. Schraepfer, longtime area auctioneer and realtor, passed away on Monday morning, Jan. 6, 2020, at Upland Hills Hospital in Dodgeville at the age of 86. A lifelong resident of Moscow Township, Eldon was born on July 4, 1933, in Mount Horeb, Wis. to Frederick and Agnes (Brattlie) Schraepfer. His education began at the River Fork country school and continued at Blanchardville, where he graduated in 1951. After graduation, Eldon was engaged in farming. He began his auctioneer career in 1956 under the guidance of the late Walter Gould and James Gordon. He entered the real estate business in 1967.
Eldon was baptized and confirmed at the Perry Lutheran Church and remained a lifetime member. He married the love of his life, Clarice (Steiner) Hildenbrand, there on Aug. 17, 1966.
Eldon loved the auction and realty business, and he enjoyed all of the people he met and interacted with. He was very active in his business with memberships in the Wisconsin Auctioneers Association, where he served as President and was named Auctioneer of the Year; and the Southwest Wisconsin Realtors Association, where he also served as President and was named Realtor of the Year. Eldon and Clarice enjoyed attending many state and national auctioneer conventions throughout the years. He was also a member of the Yellowstone Lutheran Church, and the Barneveld Masonic Lodge #319 for over 60 years.
Eldon was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Clarice; and daughter, Karen Hildenbrand of Blanchardville; his brother, Herbert (Donna) Schraepfer; his niece and nephews, Pauline (Ron) Hittesdorf, Larry (Andrea) Schraepfer and Dan (Angela) Schraepfer, and their children, Samantha, Easton, Sophia, Gretta, Kailee, Colton, Chloe and Cooper, all of Hollandale; his brother-in-law, Russell (Karen) Steiner of Rockford, Ill.; special friends, Art Whitford, Lyle Klosterman; and many other friends and relatives.
A visitation for Eldon will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Blanchard Hall, 204 South Main Street in Blanchardville, and at the Perry Lutheran Church in Daleyville on Thursday morning, Jan. 9, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the Church, with the Reverends Kelli Fisher and Daniel Bohlman officiating. A catered funeral lunch will follow in the church basement. Burial will take place at the Yellowstone Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Blanchardville. Saether Funeral Service in Blanchardville is assisting the family. Online memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.saetherfuneralservice.com.
Service information
3:00PM-7:00PM
206 South Main Street
Blanchardville, WI 53516
10:00AM-10:45AM
1057 WI-78 Trunk
Mount Horeb, WI 53572
11:00AM
1057 WI-78 Trunk
Mount Horeb, WI 53572
11:45AM
1057 WI-78 Trunk
Mount Horeb, WI 53572
1:30PM
4472 Saints Rd
Blanchardville, WI 53516