Schraepfer, Eldon F.

HOLLANDALE/BLANCHARDVILLE - Eldon F. Schraepfer, longtime area auctioneer and realtor, passed away on Monday morning, Jan. 6, 2020, at Upland Hills Hospital in Dodgeville at the age of 86. A lifelong resident of Moscow Township, Eldon was born on July 4, 1933, in Mount Horeb, Wis. to Frederick and Agnes (Brattlie) Schraepfer. His education began at the River Fork country school and continued at Blanchardville, where he graduated in 1951. After graduation, Eldon was engaged in farming. He began his auctioneer career in 1956 under the guidance of the late Walter Gould and James Gordon. He entered the real estate business in 1967.

Eldon loved the auction and realty business, and he enjoyed all of the people he met and interacted with. He was very active in his business with memberships in the Wisconsin Auctioneers Association, where he served as President and was named Auctioneer of the Year; and the Southwest Wisconsin Realtors Association, where he also served as President and was named Realtor of the Year. Eldon and Clarice enjoyed attending many state and national auctioneer conventions throughout the years. He was also a member of the Yellowstone Lutheran Church, and the Barneveld Masonic Lodge #319 for over 60 years.