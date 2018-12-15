MADISON—James Schrader, age 83, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. He was born on Nov. 7, 1934, the son of Dr. Lowell Schrader and Charlotte (Nelson) Schrader.
During his early years, James resided in Independence, Iowa, until his family relocated to Springfield, Mo. in 1943, where his father, a U.S. Army major, provided medical care at the local military hospital. In 1946, they returned back to their hometown, where he went on to attend St. John’s Northwestern Military Academy. After earning his college degree in the sciences, James proudly served the U.S. Army in Germany, where he was awarded the “Expert Rifleman” badge in marksmanship.
On Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 1961, he married the love of his life Darlene (Kleitsch) Schrader at St. John’s Church in Independence, Iowa. They moved to Madison in the mid-1960s, where he enjoyed a career working in research for UW-Madison, studying the immunobiological relationship between host and parasite in African trypanosomiais.
He had a passion for the sciences and he pursued these interests throughout his life. He enjoyed collecting butterflies, insects and Indian artifacts; growing orchids, photography and caring for his many different pets. He was a lifelong learner and an avid reader. He especially loved mathematics and solving calculus problems, which he continued to do even in his retirement “just for the fun if it.”
James was a family man who enjoyed spending time with the family on weekends and year round vacations. Some of his favorite trips were skiing in the Swiss Alps, swimming in the Isle of Capri, hang-gliding in the Grand Canyon, whitewater rafting on the Colorado River, biking down Mount Haleakala in Hawaii, and exploring Mammoth Cave.
He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed.
James is survived by his daughters, Debbie Schrader, Jane Schrader, Sandra Schrader, and Carrie (Josh) Langlois; and his seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene Schrader; his parents, Dr. Lowell Schrader and Charlotte Schrader; and his grandparents, Dr. E.A. Schrader and Lola Schrader, and Nels and Mary Ellen Nelson.
A private service was held at Blessed Sacrament Church in Madison, with military rites and burial in his honor.
