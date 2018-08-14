MOUNT HOREB / MIDDLETON - Arnold H. "Arnie" Schoville, age 92, of Mount Horeb, Wis., passed away on Friday, July 13, 2018, at home with family at his side. He was born at the Schoville Farm located on Rural Trout Creek Road, Soldiers Grove, Wis., on Feb. 26, 1926. son of Harley and Viva (Banta) Schoville.
He was married to Arleen Burns on Nov. 27, 1944. Arnie was a U.S. Navy veteran, having served various locations, and his last assignment was aboard the USS Antietam in the Pacific as World War II ended. He worked for two years as a truck driver and decided to become a barber. He worked one year in Newbury, Wis., 10 years in Richland Center, and 46 years in Middleton, retiring in December 2006, after a total of 57 years.
He was a member of Mount Horeb Evangelical Lutheran Church. He was a life member of the American Legion Post No. 220 at Soldiers Grove and a life member of the VFW post No. 8216 in Middleton. He also was a member of Middleton Masonic Lodge No. 180. Arnie loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter. He enjoyed fishing on occasion and he especially enjoyed taking care of his lawn and flowers, especially red geraniums. His family meant the most to him. His wife Arleen preceded him in death on Sept. 12, 1970. He then married Betty (Losenegger) Ebert on Oct. 5, 1971, and she preceded him in death on Dec. 8, 2005.
Arnie is survived by his children, Dennis (Michele) Schoville of Jamul, Calif., Denise (Tim) Kalscheur of Madison and David Schoville of Hurley; eight grandchildren, Stephanie Schoville, Sean Schoville, Chris Kalscheur, Pat Kalscheur, Angela Kalscheur, Justin Schoville, Matt Schoville and Luke Schoville; two great-grandsons, Syon and Arav Kalscheur; two great-granddaughters, Kayla Burgin and Wren Schoville; brothers, Keith (Merrlyn) Schoville and Richard Schoville; sister, Margaret Bailey; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He is also preceded by his sister-in-law, Patty Schoville, and a brother-in-law, Nyle Bailey.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, at MOUNT HOREB EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 315 E. Main St., Mount Horeb, Wis., with the Rev. John Twiton officiating. Inurnment with full military honors will be at Mount Horeb Union Cemetery. A gathering with family and friends will follow after the memorial services on Saturday.
We would like to thank Arnie's neighbors and friends, and also say thank you for the compassionate care given by Agrace HospiceCare. Memorial gifts to Agrace HospiceCare or The Wisconsin Veterans Foundation are appreciated. The Ellestad Camacho Funeral Home, 500 N. 8th St., Mount Horeb, is serving the family.