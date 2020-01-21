Schott, Patrick "Pat" J.

MADISON - Patrick “Pat” J. Schott, age 57, passed away at home, of natural causes, on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. He was born in Madison on Oct. 4, 1962, to Robert and Genevieve (Trameri) Schott. He was a graduate of West High School.

Pat worked various jobs for most of his life at St. Mary’s Hospital. He also truly enjoyed working, for many years, at the Dane County Coliseum. Pat had a true passion for traveling and loved being able to travel all over the world. He had a big heart and spending time with his family was very important to him. He will be dearly missed by all of his neighbors and his beloved dog, Andy.

Pat is survived by his brothers, Mike (Patty) Schott, Bill (Joni) Schott; sister, Susan Daniel; four nephews, Jeff, Scott, Kyle, Christopher; two nieces, Julie and Jennifer; and a special friend, John Thyen.

Pat was preceded in death by his parents, aunts, and uncles.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Carla and all the wonderful neighbors for all the love and support they provided Pat over the years.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 11 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 5701 Odana Road.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

