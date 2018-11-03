SUN PRAIRIE - Gary F. Schoonmaker, age 75, died at home on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, in Sun Prairie. He was born in Olean, N.Y., on Nov. 8, 1942, to Francis W. and Anne (Derival) Schoonmaker. He married Kay Donaldson on Feb. 15, 1969, in West Covina, Calif.
Gary graduated from Alfred State in Alfred, N.Y. in 1962, and later received his B.S. in Animal Science at Cal Poly University in Pomona in 1968.
He worked at Oscar Mayer for 32 years in quality assurance, both in Los Angeles and Madison since 1973. After retirement in 1996, he started his own trucking business hauling bulls for genetic companies, then transitioned into hauling refrigerated goods in 2016. Schoonmaker Cattle Services, LLC remains family run.
Gary is survived by his wife, Kay of 49 years; three children, son, Jon (Kim Bungert) of West Lafayette, Ind., daughters, Erin of Sun Prairie, and Erica of Madison; three grandchildren, Jenna, Amanda and Lauren Schoonmaker; brother, Jon (Jackie Thies) of Salamanca, N.Y.; niece, Heather Schoonmaker; nephew, Jason (Brianne) Schoonmaker and their three daughters; he is also survived by extended family and many friends. He was preceded in death by infant son, Christopher; his parents; and sister-in-law, Linda Schoonmaker.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at TUSCHEN-NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 302 Columbus St., in Sun Prairie; Father Grant Thies will preside. A visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Carbone Cancer Center or Agrace HospiceCare.