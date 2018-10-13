MARSHALL—Katherine Diane “Kathie” Schoob, age 74, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, following a 10-year battle with liver disease, with her loving family by her side. She was born on Dec. 8, 1943, in Washington, Pa., the daughter of Daniel and Mary Ann (England) Paul.
Kathie was united in marriage to John “Bill” Schoob on Dec. 29, 1961, in Vancouver, Wash. In her spare time, Kathie “Grammy” thoroughly enjoyed traveling, painting, bowling, sewing, singing and playing the piano. She cherished the time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Kathie took pride in being a military wife, an Eastern Star, and an avid Packers fan. Throughout her life, she was a scout leader, 4-H leader, Sunday school teacher and school volunteer.
She is survived by her husband, John “Bill;” father, Daniel Paul; four children, Barbara (Shawn) Arnold, Sandra Schoob, Debora (Allen) Steele, and John “Chuck” (Malissa) Schoob; 15 grandchildren, Elizabeth (Zac), Kalinda (Shannon), Dante, Morgan, Skylar, Samantha, Nicole, David, Heather (Stephen) Christopher, Jessica (fiancé Joshua), Shelby, John “Cody,” Justin, and Gabriella; seven great-grandchildren, Allison, Skylar Jr., Foster, Alaina, Oliver, Ellorie and Hunter; a cousin, Melinda (Bill) Kelly; two sisters, Patty Koesling and Nancy Johnson; and her beloved four legged companion, Baby Lucy. Katherine was preceded in death by her mother; brother, James L. Paul; and a stepbrother, David Abney.
Funeral services will be held at CRESS FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, at 12 noon, with Pastor Sandra Schieble officiating. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service, with a social gathering after the service.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to UW Hospital 4th and 6th floor teams, the palliative team of Dr. Jane Becker, Josh and Katie and the staff at Agrace HospiceCare for all the care, love and compassion given to Kathie and our family in her final days.
