Scholz, Janet "Jan"

DEFOREST - On Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, Janet "Jan" Scholz, beloved matriarch, passed away at the age of 86. Jan was born in Sheboygan, Wis., on Feb. 23, 1934, to parents Allan and Mildred (Zeinemann) DeWitt. Jan was a wife, mother, grandma, and saint to all who met her. On Oct. 23, 1952, she married her soulmate, William "Bill" Harvey Scholz, in her parents' home. They raised five children: Diane Cline, Vicki (Lyle) Schultz, Steve (Linda) Scholz, Kathryn (Dan) Paulson, and Jean (Frank) Kolowrat.

Jan's great love was her family. She enjoyed reading, swimming, and camping as favorite pastimes. She was passionate about her church, Christ Lutheran Church in De Forest, Wis. She was a dedicated member of the congregation and served as president of the church council, chairperson of the alter guild, chairperson of the women's board, and chairperson of the lutefisk committee for 40 years. She was known affectionately as the Church Basement Lady. Jan was famous for loving everyone, her witty sense of humor, her gracious and caring nature, and her enduring strength.