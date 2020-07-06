Schoff, Harry Keith

MADISON—Harry Keith Schoff, age 89, died April 14, 2020, after four years of steadily declining health. Keith was born on May 13, 1930, in Marshfield, Wis., the second son of Olga (Mykleby), originally from Star Lake, Wis., and Harry Arthur Schoff, originally from Springville, Wis. After graduating from high school, Keith attended and played football at Stevens Point, then transferred to UW-Madison where he received an undergraduate degree in Chemical Engineering. In college he served in the U.S. Army Reserve, but after graduation served in the U.S. Navy as part of a geodetic survey team in Turkey. Following his Naval service, he worked for General Motors in Pontiac, Mich., and as a chemical engineer with Schlumberger in Germany, before using the GI Bill to attend the UW-Madison Law School. Having earned his law degree, he worked for the patent firm of Diehl and Bjorksten, eventually establishing a solo legal practice in Madison that continued for many decades. In 1959 he married Gretchen Ellen Holstein, originally from Stevens Point. They were married for 35 years, raising three sons. Gretchen’s early death in 1994 was a loss from which he never fully recovered. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Arthur Schoff of Shawano, in 2019. He is survived by his sons, Erik Schoff (Michelle Mouton) and grandchildren Kirsten and Bjorn, of Madison; Soren Schoff, and grandchildren Charles, Henry and Anne, of Madison; and Kell Schoff (Sarah Kiley), and grandson Harrison, of Boston; along with three nieces, a nephew and their children.