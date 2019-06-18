WAUNAKEE/WESTPORT—Donald Anthony Schoepp passed away peacefully Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare, in Fitchburg, at the age of 84.
Don was born December 15, 1934, in Waunakee, the son of Fred and Helen (Klein) Schoepp. Following graduation from Waunakee High School in 1954, Don served in the U.S. Army 1954-1956. He married Marcelline “Marcy” Wiest on September 24, 1957. Don retired after 30 years of service from the United States Postal Service.
Don loved spending time with family, traveling, camping, and playing cards. Don especially loved to fish, and he and Marcy enjoyed spending summers at their cabin in Hayward. Don was a great family man. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
Don is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marcy; his son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Lori Schoepp of Hayward, son-in-law, Ron Pfeil of Sun Prairie; grandchildren, Megan and Carl Werner, Lexi Pfeil, Brady and Nicole Schoepp, and Dakota Pfeil; great-grandchildren, Bryson Pfeil and Everett Werner; brother and sister-in-law, Fred and Joan Schoepp; sisters-in-law, Valeria (Ed) Sutter, Janice Gladem, Darlene (Denny) Cleary, Venita (John) Cleary, Jean (Mike) Ryan, Linda Seaquist, Kathy (Terry) Kurth; brother-in-law, Jerry (Ann) Wiest; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by daughter, Janet Pfeil; parents, Fred and Helen Schoepp; parents-in-law, Ray and Marcella Wiest; sisters, Doris Helt and Jeanette Ballentine; and brothers-in-law, Joe Helt, Donald Ballentine, and Ken Gladem.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019, at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, 5460 Mary Lake Rd., Westport-Waunakee, 53597. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. A luncheon will follow burial at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery.
Thank you to family and the many friends and neighbors for their love and support. Also, thank you to the staff at Agrace HospiceCare for their exceptional care. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Don’s name to Agrace HospiceCare and the American Cancer Society. Please share a memory at www.CressFuneralService.com
