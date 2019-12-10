Schoepp, Billie

WAUNAKEE / WEST PORT - Billie Rita Thompson Bannen Roelke Schoepp, passed away peacefully at home, with family by her side.
She was born in Louisville, Ky., on Oct. 29, 1928, to Dee Witt and Hermina (Dangler) Thompson.
Billie is survived by; Richard (Vicki) Bannen, Kathy Bannen, Margaret Bannen, Colleen Bannen Korn, and John (Lynne) Bannen; step-children, Joann Buchanan-Rounds, Nada (Joe) Zeimet, Tony (Barbara) Roelke, Bobby (Julie) Schoepp, Sue Dahlke, and Linda (Jerry) Larkin; grandchildren, Amanda (Troy) Huber, Shelby Bannen, Aaron (Bethany) Berkowitz, Harmon Berkowitz, Nick Korn, Race and Sean Bannen; and many more grandchildren and great-grandchildren from all three marriages. Billie was also loved by many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Dr. Bernard Bannen, Marvin Roelke, and Robert Schoepp; two brothers; two sisters; and three step-sons.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, 2:30 p.m., at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, 5460 Mary Lake Rd., Westport. Friends may call at the church on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services. A Reception will follow in the School Hall. Burial will take place on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Lodi, at St. Patricks Cemetery, at 2:00 p.m.
The family would like to give a special thanks to SSM Health Home Care and Hospice.
Thank you God for the wonderful life you gave to me. It has been an exciting adventure, Love, your daughter, Billie Rita
