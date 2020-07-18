Schoentgen, Marcy Jean

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Marcy Jean Schoentgen was born in Oelwein, Iowa on Dec. 25, 1945. She grew up in suburban Chicago where she graduated from Maine Township High School West and went to the University of Wisconsin in Madison, Wis., where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree. Marcy was a long-time resident of Madison, and after retiring she moved to Flagstaff, Ariz., in 2008, where she resided until her death, July 10, 2020. Marcy was preceded in death by her parents, William Paul Schoentgen and Caryl Ione Benzer Schoentgen of Flagstaff, Ariz. She is survived by her son, Caleb Jason Peters; two granddaughters, Madison Peters and Megan Peters of Madison, Wis.; a sister, Pamela Jo Schoentgen; and a niece, Hanne Lora Schoentgen of Flagstaff, Ariz. In addition to Marcy's ever-present generosity and sense of humor, she always looked for the good in people. Her love of words and whimsical poetry brought joy to many. Condolences may be left for the family at www.norvelowenmortuary.com.