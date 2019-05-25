SPRING GREEN—Janice Marie “Jan” Schoenmann, age 87, of Spring Green, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Greenway Manor.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. at ST. JOHN'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Spring Green. Father John Silva will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at St. John's from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and again on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.