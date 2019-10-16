VERONA - Sherri Lynn (Hatton) Schoenemann, age 61, of Verona, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Badger Prairie Health Care Center. A celebration of life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. In lieu of flowers memorials may be gifted in Sherri's name to Badger Prairie Health Care Center or to Huntington's Disease Society of America. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
