Schoenemann, John Alfred

MADISON - John Alfred Schoenemann passed away in Madison on Jan. 30, 2020. Born in Milwaukee County on July 26, 1923, he was the son of John H. and Elizabeth (Smith) Schoenemann. His first school was a one-room school in rural Milwaukee County. A graduate of Milwaukee's Bay View High School, John worked in his father's greenhouse vegetable growing business before enrolling in the UW-Madison College of Agriculture, graduating with a BS degree in Soil Science. He married Fay Louise Yarbrough in 1948 and spent a year as a horticulture extension agent in Racine County before returning to UW-Madison as an extension specialist and beginning graduate studies. He completed his MS in Horticulture in 1954 and PhD in Agricultural Economics in 1959.

As an extension vegetable crops specialist and researcher with a joint appointment in horticulture and agricultural economics, John specialized in potatoes, developing a production and management program for growing the Russet Burbank variety successfully in Wisconsin. This later became the leading variety grown in the state and fostered the growth of the potato processing industry in Wisconsin.

