POYNETTE / ARLINGTON - Raymond Charles Schoeneberg Jr., age 95, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Ray was born on April 3, 1923, in South Leeds, the son of Raymond and Walida (Mielke) Schoeneberg. He graduated from Poynette High School. He married Emily Haupt on Nov. 25, 1944.
Ray was a lifelong member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Arlington, where he served in many capacities. He retired from Tri State Breeders, where he worked to improve herdsmen in many countries.
He is survived by his children, Kathryn (Robert) Damaske of Rice Lake, Judith (Dean) Traut of Portage and Jane (Richard) Jensen of Arlington; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Schoeneberg; sister-in-law, Kathleen Schoeneberg; brother-in-law, Henry Pulsfus; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 73 years, Emily Schoeneberg; sisters, Ethel Pulsfus, Gladys Holl and Dorothy Wagner McLean; and his brother, Daniel Schoeneberg.
Funeral services will be held at ST. PETER'S LUTHERAN CHURCH in Arlington on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at 2:30 p.m., with the Rev. Christopher Amen officiating. Burial will be at the Greenwood Cemetery in the Town of Leeds. Visitation will be at the church on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Lunch will be served by Rudes Family Catering at Arlington Community Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church or the charity of your choice in remembrance of Ray.
The family would like to thank the staff at Columbia Health Care Center for their care and support. Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.