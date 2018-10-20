OREGON / STOUGHTON—Grant G. Schnelle, age 32, of Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. He was born on Oct. 15, 1986, in Madison, the son of Greg and Mary (Kaas) Schnelle. Grant graduated from Oregon High School in 2005. He married Colleen Lies Schnelle on the most beautiful spring day on April 11, 2015. Grant is a kind, genuine and beautiful soul. His family was the light of his life, his biggest source of joy and pride, and always his top priority. No Daddy has ever loved their child more than Grant loves his little boy, Graham.
Grant was the spark in so many people’s lives, building us all up and always there for those he loved. He was sensitive, supportive, and not afraid to be himself and wholeheartedly followed his many passions. An old soul, Grant loved and appreciated the simple joys of life and love. He loved, as he would say, “spinning his lady around the dance floor”, singing (and dancing-oh, the dance moves!) to his favorite Elvis Presley and Neil Diamond songs, playing softball and perfecting his golf game with his many longtime friends, spending time at his family’s cottage in Tomahawk, including many hunting and fishing trips, cheering on the Packers, Badgers and Brewers, and he always made sure there was a family dinner at the table each night and a fun outing planned with Graham and Colleen each weekend.
He brought joy and big, genuine hugs wherever he went, and his signature laugh was contagious. Grant was, and is, pure love. And he showed his love so freely. He was taken from us much too soon, but he will always be in our hearts and will always be with us through the many treasured memories and unbreakable connections we share with him. We carry his heart in our hearts now and forever.
Grant is survived by his wife, Colleen; son, Graham; his parents, Greg and Mary; sisters, Andrea (Weston) Pernsteiner, Allison (Mike) Delzer and Briana (Steffen) Peterson; sister-in-law, Kelli (Nate) Winslow; nieces and nephews, August, Tess and Waylon Pernsteiner, Grace, Jack and Goddaughter, Reese Delzer, Genevieve Peterson and Henry and Elliott Winslow; parents-in-law, Jerry and Pat Lies; grandmothers, Edna Schnelle and Winifred Kaas; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. He was preceded in death by grandfathers, Norman Schnelle and Al “Hob” Kaas.
A Celebration of Grant’s life will be held at PEOPLE’S UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 103 N. Alpine Parkway, Oregon, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, with Pastor Jason Mahnke presiding. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, and also at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.
Should loved ones desire, contributions may be made to the Grant G. Schnelle Family Memorial Fund, a college and savings fund set up for Grant’s son, Graham, at Oregon Community Bank. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Grant would be looking down at us now saying, “Graham and Colleen, you were my life and my greatest love. Love to the best sisters, mom and dad, and friends a guy could have. Hug each other always, carry love in your hearts, embrace life with a smile, and dance anytime you can!”
Grant, you were the spark our family needed. We will love you forever and will take care of each other and cheer each other on endlessly, the way you always did for us.
