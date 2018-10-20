EVANSVILLE—Thomas William Schneider, 67, unexpectedly passed away on Oct. 16, 2018. He was born May 6, 1951, in Monroe, Wis. Tom enjoyed his 26 years working as a welder at Saris Cycling in Madison, Wis. He was an avid fan of the Packers and Brewers and listening to his favorite country music artist, Willie Nelson. Tom took great pride in being a devoted father and grandfather to his family that he loved dearly.
He is survived by his children, Tammy, Footville, Wis., Colin, Muscoda, Wis., and Miranda, Richland Center, Wis. Tom is also survived by his brothers, John and Donald; five beautiful grandchildren, Courtney, Katlyn, Angela, Breanna and Thomas; a nephew, Donald; and nieces, Michelle and Sara. He was preceded in death by his father, Arleigh Schneider; and mother, Clara Schneider.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 12 noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, at WARD-HURTLEY FUNERAL HOME, Evansville. Condolences may be expressed at Wardhurtley.com.