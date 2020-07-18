Schneider, Ralph

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON — Ralph Schneider, 91, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2020, at Capitol Lakes Terraces in Madison, Wis.

He was preceded in death by parents, Bob and Bertha “Bertie” Schneider, and brother, Dick; survived by children, Rob and Jane, and nephew, Charley.

He grew up in Minneapolis and graduated from St. Thomas Academy in 1946. He subsequently attended the University of Minnesota, where he earned a BBA degree in 1950. After serving four years in the Air Force, he entered the University of Minnesota Law School. Graduating in 1957, he was first in his class and president of the Minnesota Law Review. He practiced business law in Minneapolis for many years, specializing in tax and real estate. Early in his career, he became a CPA to complement his tax law expertise. In 1960, he was appointed Special Assistant Attorney General by then Attorney General Walter F. Mondale to work on a matter involving management of the Sister Kenny Foundation. Later in his career, he provided legal counsel in connection with several high-profile real estate projects. He also enjoyed volunteering his time to serve as a municipal conciliation/small claims court referee. A lawyer's lawyer, his peers often sought to “pick his brain.”