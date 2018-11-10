SUN PRAIRIE / REESEVILLE—Michael G. Schneider, age 66, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, in Dahlonega, Ga., after a brief battle with cancer. He was born on May 5, 1952, in Madison, to Arthur and Margaret Schneider. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Army, where he sharpened his carpentry skills. He went on to work as a finish carpenter with Bauer and Raether Builders for many years, up until his retirement.
Michael is survived by his brothers, Larry (Pam) of Randolph, Leo (Barb) of DeForest and Jim of Madison; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Margaret (Deneen) Schneider; brothers, Jerry and Joe Schneider; and several aunts and uncles.
A visitation gathering will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, at the CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie. No formal service will be held.
The family wishes to thank the Madison VA Hospital and his healing friends for their care and compassion. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.
