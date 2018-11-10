Try 1 month for 99¢

SUN PRAIRIE / REESEVILLE—Michael G. Schneider, age 66, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, in Dahlonega, Ga., after a brief battle with cancer. He was born on May 5, 1952, in Madison, to Arthur and Margaret Schneider. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Army, where he sharpened his carpentry skills. He went on to work as a finish carpenter with Bauer and Raether Builders for many years, up until his retirement.

Michael is survived by his brothers, Larry (Pam) of Randolph, Leo (Barb) of DeForest and Jim of Madison; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Margaret (Deneen) Schneider; brothers, Jerry and Joe Schneider; and several aunts and uncles.

A visitation gathering will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, at the CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie. No formal service will be held.

The family wishes to thank the Madison VA Hospital and his healing friends for their care and compassion. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie

(608) 837-9054

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie

(608) 837-9054

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Schneider, Michael G.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.