MADISON / BLOOMINGTON, Minn.—John D. “Jack” Schneider, age 85, a former resident of Madison, died on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at N.C. Little Hospice in Edina, Minn. He was born on Dec. 13, 1933, to Cornelius and Marguerite (Kinney) Schneider in Hanson County, S.D. He was a 1956 graduate of South Dakota State College with a bachelor’s degree in political science; he earned a master’s degree in political science and a Ph.D. in Educational Administration from UW-Madison in 1968 and 1970, respectively. He served as a U.S. Army second lieutenant and received a discharge in 1963. From 1970 to 1990, he served as administrator of the Department of Physics at UW-Madison.
Prior to his 1995 retirement, he worked for the Center for X-Ray Lithography in Stoughton.
In 1961, he was married to Dolores June (Zeller) of St. Louis, who preceded him in death.
He is survived by his second wife, Bernice (Mizner) Thury of Bloomington; two daughters, Danielle (Schneider) Gale of Madison, and Maria (Schneider) Reynolds of Poughkeepsie, N.Y.; two sons-in-law, Brian Gale and David Reynolds; his grandchildren, Courteney (Gale) Smith, Lauren Gale, Megan Gale, Caitlin Gale, and Ashley (Gale) Pearson of Madison; four great-grandchildren; and one brother, Gerald “Jerry” Schneider of Sioux Falls, S.D. He was also preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, James “Jim” Schneider of Mitchell, S.D.
His last years were spent in happy retirement with his wife Berne traveling, enjoying his winter residence in Ajijic, Mexico, riding his bike, and reading. He will always be remembered for his generosity and conscientiousness, and his deep devotion to the loved ones in his life.
A celebration of Jack’s life will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Bloomington, Minn.