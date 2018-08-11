SUN PRAIRIE—Edward Schneider passed away on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. Ed was born near Harvard, Neb. on Sept. 28, 1931, to the Rev. Edward Karl and Viola (Linnert) Schneider.
He graduated from Donnelson High School in Iowa, and earned his bachelor’s degree from Wartburg College. He was drafted his senior year and spent two years of active duty serving his country in Korea. Upon his return, Ed married his best friend and soulmate, Margaret L. (Kropf). In 1956, he earned his master’s degree from the University of Iowa. Ed was employed by Delco Remy, a Division of General Motors, in Anderson, Ind. In 1964, he moved his wife and family to Wisconsin for employment and to be closer to Margaret’s parents. There he was employed by CUNA Mutual Insurance Society in the Pension Department and Field Operations. Following retirement in 1991, Ed and Peg spent many years traveling the country in their motorhome exploring nearly every state in the country, and moved to Sun Prairie in 2005.
Ed is survived by his wife of 64 years, Margaret (Kropf); his children, Judy (Scott) Singletary of Sun Prairie, Nancy (Joel) Wollum of Vermont, Rick (Michele Gale-Sinex) Schneider and Sandy Larsen of Washington; his grandchildren, Greg (Brigette) Singletary of Sun Prairie, Lynn (Jason) Morrison of Wauwatosa, Rachel Wollum of Vermont and Emma Wollum of New Zealand; his two great-grandchildren; and sisters, Katherine Clements of Alabama and Shirley Wehrhan of Iowa.
A Memorial Hymn Sing service (Ed Loved to Sing!) will be held at SUN PRAIRIE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 702 North St., Sun Prairie, on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Brad Mather officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Ed requested that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Sun Prairie United Methodist Church. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
