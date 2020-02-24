MADISON - The Rev. David Schneider died of complications from ALS, surrounded by his family singing hymns. David was born and grew up in Royal Oak, Michigan loving sports and choral music. After graduating from Concordia College, Ft. Wayne, Indiana, and Concordia Seminary, St. Louis, Missouri, he married Darlene Laseman in 1960 and moved to the Philippines, beginning 50 years of missionary work. All three children were born and grew up in the Philippines. The family moved to Gulfport, Mississippi, in 1978, where David pastored until 1985, returning to missions in Mexico, South Africa, Kazakhstan, and Kenya. After retiring to Colorado Springs, Colorado, they moved to Madison, Wisconsin in 2014. David is survived by his wife Darlene; children The Rev. Dr. Carolyn Schneider of the Philippines, Susan Schneider (David Gipson) of Seattle, Washington, and Stephen Schneider (Debbie) of Sheboygan, Wisconsin, and two grandchildren, Gabriella Schneider and Katarina Schneider. Memorials: Bread for the World or the ALS Foundation