FITCHBURG / MADISON - Berneice E. Schneider, age 83, of Fitchburg, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, after a long illness. She was born Feb. 9, 1935, in Madison, the daughter of Mary (Guanella) and Lawrence Schneider. Berneice was a proud graduate of Oregon High School and UW-Platteville with a bachelor's and a master's degree in education.
She taught fifth grade for almost 40 years, the last 35 in the Madison Metropolitan School District at Sherman, Thoreau and Shorewood Hills. Her adult life was dedicated to the education of children.
Berneice is survived by her sister, Berndetta of Fitchburg; brother, Gerald of Evansville; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Betty.
A private family graveside memorial will be held in Oregon at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, Wis., 53711. The family would like to thank the dedicated and caring staff of Agrace HospiceCare and Sebring Assisted Care in Madison for their incredible help during Berneice's final years. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.