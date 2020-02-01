Schneeberger, Donald Robert

OREGON - Donald Robert Schneeberger, age 82, of Oregon, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Oregon Manor. He was born on Dec. 24, 1937, in Albany, Wis., the son of Hans and Helen (Elmer) Scheeberger.

Don is survived by his wife, of 17 years, Joan (Hildeman) Schneeberger; six children, Leah (Vince) White, Otto (Melinda) Kerl, Nadine Kerl (fiancé, Donnie Squire), Roberta (Paul) Copas, Ruby (Tim) Parris, and Rubert K. Kerl (partner, Jennifer); 17 grandchildren; nine great-grandsons; and five brothers, Melvin, Delbert, Hans, Jr., Randy, and Timothy; and two sisters, Virginia and Elaine; and many nieces and nephews.

Don was a farmer most of his life and in his later years, worked for a subsidiary company for General Motors. After his marriage to Joan, he drove Meals on Wheels for 10 years through R.S.V.P of Dane County. He enjoyed golfing and fishing after he retired. He was a kind and gentle man and he will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

