Schneeberg, Sr., Kyle Raymond

BROWERVILLE, MINN. — Kyle Raymond Schneeberg, Sr., 84, passed away Feb. 15, 2020. He was born Feb. 19, 1935, in Oconomowoc, Wis. to Raymond and Henrietta Schneeberg. Kyle was eldest of seven children, after his father passed away, he helped to support his mom and three siblings. Then his mom married his stepdad, Frank Haskins and had three more siblings. He married Shirley Loretta Weaver on Sept. 22, 1956 in Oconomowoc, Wis. He worked at Madison Kipp for 25 years until his retirement in 1997. The only thing he loved more than his wife and family was farming. Kyle and Shirley's love of travel and Brewers had them retire to Mesa, Ariz. until her passing after 51 years of marriage.
Survivors include his significant other Marlene Akerson, four sons Kyle "Butch" Schneeberg, Jeffrey (Julie) Schneeberg, Timothy (Chris) Schneeberg, Travis (Denise) Schneeberg; daughter, Brenda Schneeberg Miller; siblings, Patricia Schry, Cheryl "Pinky" Weston, William Schneeberg, Perry Schneeberg; and 16 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Schneeberg; daughter, Connie Steffes; sister, Mosella Haskins; brother, Herbie Schneeberg; and three grandchildren, Kayla Ann Hueble, Michael Schneeberg, and Nacashia Engelhart.
Visitation will be held from noon until the time of Memorial Service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at SCHMIDT AND BARTELT FUNERAL HOME, 121 S Cross St., Oconomowoc, Wis. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated.