Schneeberg, Sr., Kyle Raymond

BROWERVILLE, MINN. — Kyle Raymond Schneeberg, Sr., 84, passed away Feb. 15, 2020. He was born Feb. 19, 1935, in Oconomowoc, Wis. to Raymond and Henrietta Schneeberg. Kyle was eldest of seven children, after his father passed away, he helped to support his mom and three siblings. Then his mom married his stepdad, Frank Haskins and had three more siblings. He married Shirley Loretta Weaver on Sept. 22, 1956 in Oconomowoc, Wis. He worked at Madison Kipp for 25 years until his retirement in 1997. The only thing he loved more than his wife and family was farming. Kyle and Shirley's love of travel and Brewers had them retire to Mesa, Ariz. until her passing after 51 years of marriage.