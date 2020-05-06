Schneck, James

James Melvin Schneck was born May 28, 1945, in Wausau, to Melvin and Eleanor (Wegner) Schneck. Even as a young man he worked hard for his family, was generous with his smile, and made friends (“buddies”) easily. Weekends meant church at St. Stephen’s and summers meant camping and fishing along the banks of the Wisconsin River with his cousin, John. Jim graduated from Wausau High School with his sweetheart, Sue Ann Miller, in spring of 1964. After high school he studied drafting at Northcentral Technical College. Jim and Sue married on Nov. 13, 1965, at St. James Catholic Church in Wausau. Together they were proud parents to Sarah, Wendy, Paul, John, and MaryKim. Jim built and remodeled homes for many families in central Wisconsin and the Waunakee/Madison area with Schneck Construction, Dun-Rite, and Waunakee Remodeling. He was truly a gifted builder. Jim was a friend of Bill W. With Sue, he shared The Big Book and The Twelve Traditions throughout the United States. Many would tell you he saved their lives; he would tell you, they saved him. When he wasn’t at work or at his children’s events, you could find him in the woods, in a cornfield, or on the lake, no matter the weather. Through the best of times and the most challenging, family and faith kept us centered.