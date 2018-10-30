OREGON—Lawrence E. Schnabel, age 90, of Oregon, passed away on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. He was born on Sept. 12, 1928, in Unity, the son of Gotthilf and Magdalena (Alexander) Schnabel. Lawrence attended Unity public schools until 1945, when he moved to Madison. He graduated from Wisconsin High School in 1946 and served in the U.S. Army from November of 1954 to November of 1956. Lawrence moved to Oregon in 1948, where he farmed until 1965. He married Doris Powers on Nov. 1, 1958. Lawrence worked for Oregon Feed and Supply from 1965 to 1981 and became co-owner of Oregon Farm Center in 1981, retiring in 1999.
Lawrence is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Doris; two daughters, Bonnie (Russ Reible) Kuska and Cheryl Schnabel; two sons, Craig (Janelle Tarkenton) Schnabel and Brian Schnabel; four grandchildren, Michelle (Todd) Thompson, Brian (Vahna) Kuska, Brandon (Tannis) Schnabel and Michael (Sessily) Simmons; 11 great-grandchildren, Nick, Noah, Natalie, Rachael, R.J., Dylan, Lillith, Nayelli, Isaiah, Laveah and Kenji; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Floyd.
A Celebration of Life will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Burial will be held at Storytown Cemetery, with luncheon to follow at the funeral home. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Agrace HospiceCare.
