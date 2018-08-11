MADISON / FITCHBURG—Scott Allen Schmudlach passed away on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, at Karmenta Center in Madison, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born Oct. 29, 1958, in Madison, the son of Harold and Leila (Strand) Schmudlach. Scott attended Madison East High School. He worked at Quality True Value Hardware for 33 years doing window and lamp repairs, helping customers and making lifelong friends. He also worked at Ace Hilldale for a few years doing the same.
Scott’s pride and joy was his son, Dustin. He loved to watch him play sports and to hear about his day. Scott would talk and brag about him to everyone.
Scott is survived by his son, Dustin; and wife, Susan Skinner-Schmudlach (Hron) of Fitchburg; his mother, Lee Schmudlach; his stepsons, Joey and Brandon Skinner; his sisters, Jan Larson and Eileen Schmudlach; and many nieces; nephews; aunts and uncles. Scott was preceded in death by his father, Harold Schmudlach; and brother, Brian Schmudlach.
The family would like to thank the staff of Karmenta Center, especially Shirley and Georgia, and also Agrace HospiceCare staff and volunteers, for all of the loving care they gave Scott in his final months. Thank you to nieces Lexi and Amanda for your help and support. And a very special thank you to Nikki and Don for being there for Scott to lean on, your friendship, kindness and support meant so much.
A memorial celebration will be held on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at SWAN CREEK PARK, 5175 E. Cheryl Parlwau, Fitchburg, for friends and family to come and share memories and picnic fare. All are welcome.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
3610 Speedway Road, Madison
(608) 238-3434