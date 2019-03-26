STOUGHTON - Roger P. Schmudlach, age 78, passed away on March 25, 2019, at Skaalen Home. He was born March 19, 1941, in Stoughton to the late Paul and Tilla (Hauge) Schmudlach. Roger is a 1959, graduate of Stoughton High School. He proudly served his Country in the U.S. Army. Roger married Sharon Lee Gilson on April 22, 1967, in Stoughton.
Roger was active in Stoughton Home Talent baseball for many years, as well as a member of the legendary A&W Fast Pitch Softball Team. He enjoyed fishing trips to Lake Erie, deer hunting, playing Euchre with family and friends, and was a fan of the Brewers, Packers and Badgers. He retired from Oscar Meyer after over 35 years of work there.
Roger is survived by his wife of 51 years Sharon; two children, Tammy (Rich) Smithback and Jennifer Schmudlach; three grandchildren, Austin, Arin and Emma Smithback; a brother, Dennis Schmudlach; a sister, Peggy (Denny) Meyer; and is further survived by nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at SKAALEN HOME CHAPEL, 400 N. Morris St., Stoughton, with the Rev. James Koza presiding. Burial will follow at Lutheran Cemetery South. A luncheon will be held at the VFW in Stoughton. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the service at Skaalen on Thursday.
Roger's request is that guests come to Skaalen dressed casually or in their favorite sports team's attire. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.