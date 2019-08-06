LODI - Donald Eugene Schmudlach, age 84, of Lodi, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at his home. Donald is survived by his wife, Ruby; two sons, Don G. (Cheryl) Schmudlach and Bill (Norma) Schmudlach; grandchildren, Amber, Bryor and Carson; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, William Schmudlach; mother, Viola Schmudlach; granddaughter, Valerie Schmudlach; and eleven siblings.
A memorial Service will be held at BADGER FARMS, 1682 County Rd. BB, Deerfield, at 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, with Baxter Exum presiding. A visitation will be held at Badger Farms from 2 p.m. until the time of the service on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.