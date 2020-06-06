Schmitz, Roger J.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

JANESVILLE - Roger J. Schmitz, age 83, a kind man with an infectious sense of humor died on Friday, May 29, 2020, at 3 a.m. with his wife, Ruth, and sister, Joann, holding his hands at Rock Haven Nursing Home in Janesville. Roger was born on April 18, 1937, in Madison, Wis., to Adelbert Schmitz and Bonnie Annen Schmitz. He was the second oldest and first son.

Roger proudly served four years as a mechanic in the U.S. Air Force from 1955 to 1959. He was stationed in Newfoundland and was hoping to travel the world but was reassigned back to Truax Field in Madison. From his military service he worked at Dynaelectron in the Deep South.

Roger worked for the Dane County Highway for a short time. He then worked for the City of Madison Garage on First Street. A job he enjoyed immensely. He befriended many cops and city personnel who lovingly referred to him as "Porky." He was a super-duper mechanic!!!

A confirmed bachelor until age 43, he finally "met his match" in Ruth Gentz. On his wedding day he proudly and bravely became a husband, father of six!!!, and a grandfather. Wow! Roger and Ruth would've celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on Sept. 6, 2020.