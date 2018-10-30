HIGHLAND—Rita M. Schmitz, age 72, of Highland, died on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, at Upland Hills Health following an 18 month battle with cancer. Rita was born on Aug. 16, 1946, in Dodgeville to Edgar and Elma (Richter) Jenkins. She was a 1964 graduate of the Highland High School. Rita married Kenric Schmitz of Highland on Oct. 29, 1966. She was a dedicated member of Ss. Anthony & Philip Catholic Church and Altar Society. Rita worked at Dave’s Bar, which became Patrick’s Bar, in Montfort for over 20 years. She and Kenric also owned and operated Busy Bee Crafts for 24 years. Rita was a dog lover and enjoyed dog sitting for many Highland neighbors. Her greatest joy was time spent with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws, Leonard and Virginia Schmitz; a brother, Gordon (Bev) Jenkins; and a brother-in-law, Dennis Schmitz. Rita is survived by her husband, Kenric of Highland; two sons, Bart (Cindy) Schmitz of Prairie du Chien and Bret Schmitz of Story City, Iowa; three grandchildren, Chelsi (Brent) Glassmaker, Samantha (Mitch) Scherf, and Maveric Schmitz (Shelby Hoffman); four great-grandchildren, Emma Schmitz, Ireland and Declan Glassmaker, and Ensleigh Scherf; six siblings, Carlos (Judy) Jenkins, Mary Pyle, Marilyn (Roger) Niehoff, Fritz Jenkins, Russell (Bonnie) Jenkins and Doug Jenkins; Kenric’s siblings, Greg (Rita) Schmitz, Stuart (Judy) Schmitz, Kim Erin (Jim) Carpenter, Tyson (Linda) Schmitz and Daron (Michelle) Schmitz; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 3, 2018, at SS. ANTHONY & PHILIP CATHOLIC CHURCH in Highland. Father Jim Murphy will officiate, with inurnment in St. Anthony’s Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., and again on Saturday after 10 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com.
McGuire-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home
Highland (608) 929-4815