LODI—Michael L. Schmitz, age 66, passed away on Friday, May 4, 2018, of a heart attack in Sebastian, Fla. He was born Dec. 3, 1951, in Madison, the son of Donald and Ann (Hauser) Schmitz. He married Karen (Obenauf) Schmitz, Aug. 7, 1976, in Kenosha. Mike went to school in Pine Bluff, Mount Horeb, and graduated from UW-LaCrosse in Recreational Management.
After graduating, he worked for his brother Ken, at United Brick and Fireplace and then worked and retired from the USPS in Madison. He enjoyed life; playing baseball and golf, watching all sports, boating, biking, and walking his dog. Mike was a loving, compassionate, caring man, who was so proud of his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Karen; children, Mandy (Chris) Greenleaf and Jeff (Sonia); grandchildren, Connor Greenleaf, Savannah and Ikuzo Schmitz; brother, Gene (Judy) Schmitz; sisters, Margie (Jerry) Murphy and Mary (Martin) Banuelos; sisters-in-law, Evie Goodwin and Diane (Al) Ruiz; brother-in-law, John (Karel) Obenauf; along with many nieces, nephews, and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Ken, Bob, and Bill Goodwin, and Jerry (Lois) Schmitz.
Please join the family on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, for a celebration of Mike’s life, at LAKESIDE BAR & GRILL, W10960 Corning St., Poynette, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Please share your memories at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.