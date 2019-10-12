HIGHLAND - Kenric D. Schmitz, age 73, of Highland, died on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Lancaster Care Center following a brief illness. Kenric was born on May 21, 1946, in Cobb to Leonard and Virginia (Grimm) Schmitz. He was a graduate of Highland High School. Kenric married Rita Mae Jenkins on Oct. 29, 1966. They owned and operated B & B Refrigeration for over 35 years, as well as Busy Bee Crafts for many years. He served four years in the Army National Guard, and was a member of the Highland Fire Department for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed ice fishing, crafts, and going to Dubuque to see the dogs run. One of his greatest joys was his years of driving school bus which he did up until the spring of 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Rita Mae on Oct. 27, 2018; and a brother, Dennis Schmitz.
Kenric is survived by two sons, Bart (Cindy) Schmitz of Prairie du Chien, and Bret Schmitz of Sun Prairie; three grandchildren, Chelsi (Brent) Glassmaker; Samantha (Mitch) Scherf and Maveric Schmitz (Shelby Hoffman); four great-grandchildren, Emma Schmitz; Ireland and Declan Glassmaker, and Ensleigh Scherf; five siblings, Greg (Rita) Schmitz of Lancaster, Stuart (Judy) Schmitz of Spring Branch, Texas, Kim Erin Carpenter of Albany, Tyson (Lynda) Schmitz of Menomonie, and Daron (Michelle) Schmitz of Onalaska; as well as brothers and sisters-in-law, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Ss. Anthony & Philip Catholic Church in Highland. Fr. Jim Murphy will officiate with inurnment in St. Anthony's Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., and again on Friday after 10:00 a.m.
