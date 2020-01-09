Schmitz, Joseph Matthew

PLATTEVILLE—Joseph Matthew Schmitz, age 85, of Platteville, Wis., passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Jan. 8, 2020, after a brief battle with bladder cancer. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, Jan 13, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville. Father John Blewett and Deacon Bill Bussan will con celebrate. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Platteville. Visitation will be on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. (Noon) until 4:00 p.m. at the MELBY FUNERAL HOME – Packer attire welcome! In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Joe’s name to St. Mary’s Catholic Church or the cancer patient support group of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

He was born in Mineral Point on Dec. 13, 1934, to William and Margaret (Cunningham) Schmitz, graduated from Mineral Point High school and served two years in the U.S. Army before moving to Eau Claire to attend barber school. With him he took his high school sweetheart, Marlene Argall, whom he married on June 15, 1957.

