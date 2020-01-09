Schmitz, Joseph Matthew

PLATTEVILLE—Joseph Matthew Schmitz, age 85, of Platteville, Wis., passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Jan. 8, 2020, after a brief battle with bladder cancer. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, Jan 13, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville. Father John Blewett and Deacon Bill Bussan will con celebrate. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Platteville. Visitation will be on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. (Noon) until 4:00 p.m. at the MELBY FUNERAL HOME – Packer attire welcome! In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Joe’s name to St. Mary’s Catholic Church or the cancer patient support group of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.
He was born in Mineral Point on Dec. 13, 1934, to William and Margaret (Cunningham) Schmitz, graduated from Mineral Point High school and served two years in the U.S. Army before moving to Eau Claire to attend barber school. With him he took his high school sweetheart, Marlene Argall, whom he married on June 15, 1957.
After graduating, he landed a barber’s apprentice position in Platteville and shortly thereafter opened the Schmitz Barber Shop on Main Street which he owned and operated for the next 50 years. Joe and Marlene spent years camping and boating with friends and family and eventually setup a permanent camper at Lake Joy where they spent 16 wonderful summers and for 20 years after that they ‘snow-birded’ between their homes in Florida and Wisconsin where they spent much time camping in their RV. After Marlene passed in 2016, Joe returned to their home in Florida and was very lucky to make a new friend, Sarah, who we have all come to love very much. We especially appreciate the kindness, love and compassion that she showered Joe with during his illness.
Joe is survived by daughter, Wanda Behling of Madison; son, Jay Schmitz of Middleburg, Fla.; and his three grandchildren, Jacob Behling, Sheila (Nick) Lockhart and Jeffrey (Kaitlin Nedza) Behling who were all very special to him. He is further survived by special friend, Sarah Hutchinson; brother, John (Mary) Schmitz of Rockford; and sister, Janice Pittz; brothers-in-law, Larry (Mary Faith) Argall and Wayne (Linda) Argall; sisters-in-law, Helen, Barb and Marion Schmitz all of Mineral Point; as well as many loving nieces, nephews and many, many good friends.
Joe was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years Marlene; three infant babies; brother and sister in law, Bernard and Marilyn Schmitz; sister and niece, Kathleen and Pat Nicholson; brothers, Don, Harold, Kenneth, Laverne and Bill Schmitz; sister-in-law & niece, Marilyn and Kathy Argall, Margaret Schmitz and Gary and Carol Jean; brothers-in-law, Ralph Pittz and Stan Nicholson. Joe’s family would also like to extend special thanks to the staff of St. Croix Hospice for helping to make his final days as comfortable as possible.