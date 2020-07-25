Schmitz, Joan Nancy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OREGON - Joan Nancy Schmitz, age 79, of Oregon, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020. She was born on Oct. 24, 1940, in Madison, the daughter of Lawrence and Virginia (Illegen) Mullarkey.

Joan graduated from Oregon High School. She married Ted Schmitz on Dec. 4, 1972, in Rockford, Ill. Joan worked for Wisconsin Department of Transportation at the Department of Motor Vehicles. She enjoyed bowling in her younger years.

Joan is survived by brother, John Mullarkey, along with several cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ted Schmitz; parents; and brother, Patrick Mullarkey.

An outdoor visitation will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St. Oregon, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Due to COVID-19 guidelines at this time, only 25 people are allowed out of their vehicles at one time. Social distancing and face masks are required. Interment will be private at Roselawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Oregon Funeral & Cremation Care 1150 Park Street (608) 835-3515

