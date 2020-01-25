Schmitz, Alice E.

WAUNAKEE/BONITA SPRINGS — Alice E. Schmitz, 91 passed away peacefully on Jan. 18, 2020, at Joanne’s House at Hope Hospice in Bonita Springs, Fla.
She was born on Sept. 3, 1928, in Taylor, Wis., daughter of Ingvold and Anna (Peterson) Olstad. After graduating West High School in Madison, she worked at the Dane County Title Company. On June 21, 1947, she was married by the late Msgr. Wilfred Schuster to Robert W. Schmitz at St. James Catholic Church. She was a homemaker in Eau Claire, Hales Corners and Madison, Wis. In Madison, she worked eight years in the office of Crescent Lighting and enjoyed volunteering at the UW Hospital gift shop. Alice and Bob enjoyed traveling, taking trips to Germany, France, Switzerland and many cruises. They took many camping trips to several states with their children.
You have free articles remaining.
In retirement after 1985, they moved to Florida, joining Isla Del Sol Country Club where she was very active in the nine hole golf league, serving as president. She enjoyed meeting new friends, learning bridge and playing golf. In 1997, Alice and Bob moved back to Wisconsin, settling in Westshire Village in Waunakee.
She was a loyal Badger and Packer fan and was dedicated in her Catholic faith, often praying her rosary for family and friends in need. She was very proud of her Norwegian heritage, making her famous sandbakkel cookies every Christmas. She was grateful to have lived a Blessed life filled with Faith, Family, Laughter, Joy, Sorrow, and Love.
Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Bob in 2011; her parents; sister; and four brothers. She is survived by her sons, Tom (Syrie), Mark, Robert (Kris); and daughter, Sherri (Darryl) Veit; twelve grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A private funeral will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in memory of Alice may be made to Joanne’s House at Hope Hospice in Bonita Springs, Fla.
Cress Center
6021 University Ave. Madison
(608) 238-8406
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com