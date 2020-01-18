Schmitt, Dorothy May

SUN PRAIRIE - Dorothy May Schmitt, age 91, was reunited with her husband in Heaven on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. She was the oldest daughter of George and Laura (Luraas) Linley, born on May 24, 1928.

Dorothy was born in the Arena township and spent her childhood on her family farm. Her family moved to Cottage Grove and Stoughton area, and she graduated from Stoughton High School in 1946. Deciding to become a teacher, she graduated from Columbia County Teacher’s College. Years later, she earned a bachelor’s degree in education from UW-Whitewater.

It was in Columbus, where Dorothy met the loved of her life, Bernard Schmitt. They were united in marriage on June 6, 1950, at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church. They chose Sun Prairie to raise their family of five children. Initially, Dorothy taught in many one-room schoolhouses. After her children were of school age, she returned to teaching, and she taught 6th grade at Sacred Hearts Catholic School in Sun Prairie for many years. She was able to make a difference in the lives of many children. In retirement, she enjoyed many holiday seasons at the Wisconsin Cheeseman, making many dear friends.