Schmitt, Dorothy May

SUN PRAIRIE - Dorothy May Schmitt, age 91, was reunited with her husband in Heaven on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. She was the oldest daughter of George and Laura (Luraas) Linley, born on May 24, 1928.
Dorothy was born in the Arena township and spent her childhood on her family farm. Her family moved to Cottage Grove and Stoughton area, and she graduated from Stoughton High School in 1946. Deciding to become a teacher, she graduated from Columbia County Teacher’s College. Years later, she earned a bachelor’s degree in education from UW-Whitewater.
It was in Columbus, where Dorothy met the loved of her life, Bernard Schmitt. They were united in marriage on June 6, 1950, at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church. They chose Sun Prairie to raise their family of five children. Initially, Dorothy taught in many one-room schoolhouses. After her children were of school age, she returned to teaching, and she taught 6th grade at Sacred Hearts Catholic School in Sun Prairie for many years. She was able to make a difference in the lives of many children. In retirement, she enjoyed many holiday seasons at the Wisconsin Cheeseman, making many dear friends.
Dorothy was generous and had a giving heart. She was proud of her Norwegian heritage, and she learned the art of making lefse from her mom. She loved baking and was well-known for making potato rolls and red cake. Dorothy loved sharing her Christmas cinnamon bread (“Kranz”) which is now a favorite tradition passed down to her children and grandchildren. She found happiness in sewing and often friends joined her in the finishing work of tying quilts. In warmer months, Dorothy was always in her garden. She created a breath-taking display of perennials and roses that drew in hummingbirds and cardinals, her favorite birds.
Dorothy adored her grandchildren. Each of them holds countless treasured memories of being together at Lake Camelot, making strawberry jam, and family Christmas celebrations. She had a wealth of knowledge about nurturing children. Dorothy will always be remembered for her strong faith, her kindness, and her endearing smile.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Joanne Terhall, Jim (Lorie), John (Marcia), Bob (Barb), and Kathy (Tom) Tucker; grandchildren, Nikki (Geoff), Andy, Adam (Jen), Jason (Jessica), Sara (Bryan), Joshua, Michelle (Chad), Luke (Katelyn), Pete (Caty), Kate (Ryan), Rachel, Megan (Leo), Angie (John), and Jackie; great-grandchildren, Miles, Marli, Kaylee, Aiden, Dawson, Brielyn, Hudson, Sadie, Sierra (Andrew), Henry, Lucas, Ravin, Alexis, Tyler, Riley, Jack, Oliver, Kylie, Rosalie, Desi, Cora, Bryn, Zoey, Isabella, and Chloe; and great-great-grandchildren, Ares and Teegan. Dorothy is further survived by her sisters Joyce (Jerry) Weiner and Virginia Wright. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard; parents, George and Laura Linley; sister, Beverly Bryant; and son-in-law, Richard Terhall.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church 2420 St. Albert Drive, Sun Prairie, WI 53590 with Msgr. Donn Heiar presiding. Visitation will from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at the church. Dorothy will be brought to her final place of rest at Sacred Hearts Catholic Cemetery in Sun Prairie following the mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to St. Albert the Great Catholic Church or the Sun Prairie Educational Foundation.
Thank you to the many compassionate caregivers in Mom’s life that brightened her day. Rest in peace, Mom.
“Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate.” -Proverbs 31:31
